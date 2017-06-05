Ballard Crime Watch week of 6-5-2017

Neighbor discovers burglary while watching cats

Seattle Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at residence located on 10th Avenue Northwest on May 18. Police were dispatched to the address after a neighbor told them the house had been broken into. The complainant was watching over the cats while the owners’ of the house were away. While feeding the cats he noticed that there were doors opened and drawers pulled put of the dressers. He could not account for any valuables taken but noticed that the back window was opened and a back door was unlocked.



Dispute over vehicle ends with assault with machete



Police are investigating after an assault involving a machete occurred on May 18 at the intersection of North 35th Street and Interlake Avenue North. Police made contact with the victim who had a four-centimeter laceration on his elbow. Police say the cut went down to the bone. Before being rushed to the hospital the victim told police that a dispute arose with the suspect over the purchase of a vehicle. One party could not provide the title and wanted their money back. The suspect accused the victim of being a thief and came at him with a machete, striking him in the elbow. The victim was able to get inside a vehicle and protect himself, but the suspect pushed the blade through the window and told the victim he was going to kill him. The suspect fled the scene. Police were unable to locate the suspect or the machete, but the victim was able to provide his name. He said he had known the suspect for over a year.

