Northwest High School Film Festival Honors BHS Filmmakers
Information provided by BHS
Students in the Ballard High School Digital Filmmaking Program led the pack of winners at the Northwest High School Film Festival last week, claiming eleven awards and honors across seven different categories at the Cinerama Theater in downtown Seattle. Currently in its 19th year, the NWHSFF is the largest and longest running festival in the Puget Sound region exclusively for high school filmmakers. Hundreds of students from twenty-four high schools competed for awards in twelve different production categories. The festival was judged by a panel of industry professionals and college media professors. Sponsors included The Seattle Film Institute, Washington State University, the Cinerama Theatre, Highline Community College, and Vulcan Enterprises.
All the awarded productions from BHS initially had their premiere at the Ballard Film Festival (BFF). This event screens new films by BHS Digital Filmmaking students at the end of every semester. The next BFF will be Saturday, June 17 at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and will be sold at the door.
Here are Ballard’s Northwest High School Film Festival winners by category: AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE
Commercial Meori Boxes Chris Barrett, Emma Inge & Cecilia O’Rollins
Documentary
9066
Nolan Baker, Maya Konz, Bailey Wall & Kajsa Woolford
Heart of Gold
Miles Andersen, Josh Gaynor-Cote, Willow Hudson & Jesse Romero
Dramatic Narrative
Comeback
Avery Davis, Skala Leake, Aaron Miller & Cameron Miller
Public Service Announcement
Tater Towers
Max Beaulieu, Ellie Dynes & Nick Fay
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Comedic Narrative 4.No
PJ Hase, Brynn Miller & Isabella Warshaw
Next Owen McGranaghan, Jesse Romero & Kajsa Woolford Hydromance Leo Pfeifer, Krystelle Kurz & Evan Wallace
Documentary
Transformative
Mo Brown, Claire Elliott, Sorcha Marron & Krystelle Kurz
Non-Fiction News or Sports Feature
Still a Winner
Elliott Atkinson, Jonathan Bowers & Veronica Redpath
Satire/Parody/Mockumentary
Fat Friday: Two Men, Two Hours, and Two Hundred Chicken McNuggets
Chris Barrett, Jessica Luecke & Zoe Zellig
