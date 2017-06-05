Northwest High School Film Festival Honors BHS Filmmakers

Information provided by BHS

Students in the Ballard High School Digital Filmmaking Program led the pack of winners at the Northwest High School Film Festival last week, claiming eleven awards and honors across seven different categories at the Cinerama Theater in downtown Seattle. Currently in its 19th year, the NWHSFF is the largest and longest running festival in the Puget Sound region exclusively for high school filmmakers. Hundreds of students from twenty-four high schools competed for awards in twelve different production categories. The festival was judged by a panel of industry professionals and college media professors. Sponsors included The Seattle Film Institute, Washington State University, the Cinerama Theatre, Highline Community College, and Vulcan Enterprises.

All the awarded productions from BHS initially had their premiere at the Ballard Film Festival (BFF). This event screens new films by BHS Digital Filmmaking students at the end of every semester. The next BFF will be Saturday, June 17 at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and will be sold at the door.

Here are Ballard’s Northwest High School Film Festival winners by category: AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

Commercial Meori Boxes Chris Barrett, Emma Inge & Cecilia O’Rollins



Documentary

9066

Nolan Baker, Maya Konz, Bailey Wall & Kajsa Woolford

Heart of Gold

Miles Andersen, Josh Gaynor-Cote, Willow Hudson & Jesse Romero

Dramatic Narrative

Comeback

Avery Davis, Skala Leake, Aaron Miller & Cameron Miller

Public Service Announcement

Tater Towers

Max Beaulieu, Ellie Dynes & Nick Fay

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Comedic Narrative 4.No

PJ Hase, Brynn Miller & Isabella Warshaw

Next Owen McGranaghan, Jesse Romero & Kajsa Woolford Hydromance Leo Pfeifer, Krystelle Kurz & Evan Wallace

Documentary

Transformative

Mo Brown, Claire Elliott, Sorcha Marron & Krystelle Kurz

Non-Fiction News or Sports Feature

Still a Winner

Elliott Atkinson, Jonathan Bowers & Veronica Redpath

Satire/Parody/Mockumentary

Fat Friday: Two Men, Two Hours, and Two Hundred Chicken McNuggets

Chris Barrett, Jessica Luecke & Zoe Zellig

