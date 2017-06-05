Ballard High hosts 2nd Annual "#BattleInBallard" fundraiser hoops tourney June 9-11

It’s no secret that public school funding is a challenge in Seattle, and hence the support (& existence) of important extra curricular programs at our high schools often comes down to the community and individuals stepping up and chipping in.

The Ballard High School boys basketball program is no different in its financial challenges, but the team, led by head coach and math teacher Mike Broom are working hard this offseason to fund their program for the year. For the 2nd year, the Ballard Beavers will host a regional high school basketball tournament to serve as their primary fundraiser for the rest of the year - including funding basics like transportation to games for Varsity, JV and freshman teams, snacks and drinks to keep the kids healthy, practice and game equipment and uniforms.

June 9-11th, @ Ballard High School gym, games start at 4:30pm on Friday, all day Sat & Sunday starting at 9am.

Day Pass Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students/sr. citizens and kids 11 and under are FREE.

Updates available on Twitter @BallardBBall