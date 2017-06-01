Ballard High School events week of 6-1-2017
Quote of the Week
"I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism” ~Bob Riley
Ballard High School Activities Calendar
May 29-June 2, 2017
Monday
Memorial Day - No School
Tuesday
Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50
Wednesday
Student of the Quarter - Library - 8am
Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50
Thursday
Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50
Spring Orchestra Concert - PAC - 7:30pm
Friday
Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50
On the Horizon (next week)
June 8 - Fire Drill - 6th per
June 9 - Beaver Day, Moving up Assembly
