Ballard High School events week of 6-1-2017

Quote of the Week

"I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism” ~Bob Riley

Ballard High School Activities Calendar

May 29-June 2, 2017

Online Calendar Link -

https://goo.gl/TJPTNY

Monday

Memorial Day - No School

Tuesday

Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50

Wednesday

Student of the Quarter - Library - 8am

Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50

Thursday

Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50

Spring Orchestra Concert - PAC - 7:30pm

Friday

Prom Ticket Sales - Lunches and After School - $45/$50

On the Horizon (next week)



June 8 - Fire Drill - 6th per

June 9 - Beaver Day, Moving up Assembly

