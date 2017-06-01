Listeners from as far as Ballard, Queen Anne, University District and Greenwood will hear KBFG 107.3FM

KBFG 107.3 FM seeks help from public through PNA Garage Sale

A new local radio station needs your help launching and they have hopes the public will lend a hand with the upcoming Phinney Neighborhood Association Garage Sale Day on June 3.

The sale is an annual event that the PNA sponsors for the neighborhood and is a good way for people to shop, swap, and mingle with their neighbors at over 100 sales featured in the event.

Mackenzie McAninch with KBFG 107.3FM said that the public’s participation would be vital in helping the burgeoning low-power radio station get their start.



“Funds raised from this event will help to pay for the permits that we need to broadcast on the air, advertise who we are, and get us some new equipment to use,” said McAninch.

KBFG 107.3FM is one of a few fledgling low-power FM radio stations getting their start in the region, and they plan to serve and be heard by listeners in Ballard, Fremont, Greenwood, Phinney, north Queen Anne/Magnolia and as far as the University District.

KBFG 107.3FM is one of seven radio stations that have been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Broadcasting at 100 watts or less and streaming online, they plan to feature everything from news to music shows to poetry. They are currently accepting volunteers with ideas for on-air content.

“We are looking for anything really, just as long as it centers around the local communities.”

The station is already streaming online, however they hope to air on FM radio within six months.

“We already have an FCC license to broadcast on 107.3FM, and we're just waiting on the City of Seattle to give us the green light so we can get onto FM.”

The KBFG antenna will be perched on top of the Norse Home Retirement Community located at 5311 Phinney Ave N.

So how can the public help?

“Well we just need people to donate and then buy what we have.”

Books, clothes, a mattress, TVs, and cookware are just some of the things neighbors have already donated to the KBFG.

The PNA Garage Sale Day Flea Market is on June 3 and is located on the lower parking lot at the Phinney Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., as well as over 100 sale locations.

For more information visit http://phinneycenter.org/garagesale/ or the KBFG tFacebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FulcrumCC/posts/522012381324869 and

http://phinneycenter.org/garagesale.