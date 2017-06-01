Plunge Festival set for June 30 at Hale’s Palladium

Everybody wants to change the world – but where do you start?

The answer is literally clear. It’s clean water.

For Seattleite Jeff Peterson, a conversation with his friends about all the stuff they wanted took a turn to basic needs and how to solve them.

“We started thinking - what do we really need?” he explains. “One thing everyone needs is air. Oxygen. Without it you will die in seven minutes or less. Air is free! Everyone has it. It's a basic human right.

“The next thing you need is water,” he continues. “Without it you will die in three days or less. Water is not free. But we believe it is a basic human right just like air.”

Although Seattle enjoys one of the best, cleanest and most abundant water supplies in the world, not everyone has clean water or a toilet – access to which can mean the difference between life and death, poverty and opportunity.

“This is a completely solvable problem,” says Peterson, who funded the Plunge Festival to raise awareness and money to help. The inaugural event takes place Friday, June 30 at Hale’s Palladium, with performances by Hobosexual, Star Anna, MisterMaster, and The High Children and host DJ Troy Nelson. 100% of ticket sales go to water.org, a non-profit organization that focuses on addressing the water crisis through innovation and individual empowerment.

For more information go to https://plungefestival.com/

Inaugural Plunge Festival aims to raise money, awareness for

universal access to clean water

Hobosexual, Star Anna,

MisterMaster, The High Children

Hosted by DJ Troy Nelson (KEXP)

Hale’s Palladium

4301 Leary Way

Friday, June 30

6 pm

$20 / 21+

