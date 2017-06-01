Shane Harms/ Ballard News-Tribune

Fremont Solstice Parade on Wheels Workshop set for June 3

The Fremont Arts Council is inviting everyone to bring their wagons, bicycles, strollers or scooters to the Fremont Powerhouse to transform them into Fremont Solstice® Parade-worthy people-powered pieces of art!

You don’t have to be a professional dance troupe or marching band to hit the streets with the Fremont Solstice® Parade. It is an officially designated Seattle City-Wide Event that is an opportunity for everyone to be an artist! Every year we extend the hours of the Powerhouse Workshop and welcome everyone in our community to help create magic. Workshops like this allow people to have first-hand participation in this amazing event, and to see what resources the Fremont Arts Council makes available to everyone for creating art throughout the year.

Come to the free, guided workshop and create an ensemble of decorated people-powered vehicles to roll in the Fremont Solstice® Parade on June 17th!



The workshop is on Saturday, June 3rd, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. at the Fremont Powerhouse 3940 Fremont Avenue N Seattle.

For more info visit www.fremontartscouncil.org.