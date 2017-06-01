City Councilman Mike O'Brien at June 6 Phinney Ridge Community Council meeting

Our District 6 City Council Representative Mike O'Brien will be the special guest at Phinney Ridge Community Council’s next meeting to discuss policies that he and the Council are proposing that could affect our neighborhood. This is an important chance to participate directly with our representative in city government.

June 6 , 2017, 7 p.m. at Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave N

Questions for Councilmember O’Brien will be taken in advance. The Community Council’s Board is also developing topics of interest we’d like him to address. Suggestions include how HALA, with its proposed building height increases and no parking required, will impact neighborhoods and housing affordability for all; property ownership requirements for backyard cottages and increasing neighborhood crime.

In addition, you are encouraged to email questions directly to Councilmember Mike.OBrien@seattle.gov. Please reference our upcoming meeting and cc phinneyridge.ccouncil@gmail.com so we can incorporate your questions into our meeting.



The Phinney Ridge Community Council is an all volunteer, independent organization of residents and business owners that advocates for projects and policies that enhance our neighborhood. Meetings are open to all.

