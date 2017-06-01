Ballard High Fiddlers to play Ballard Homestead June 16

For a spirited evening of fiddle music topped off with some audience square dancing, look no further than the Ballard Homestead on Friday, June 16th at 7:00 p.m. The Ballard High Fiddlers will take the stage with their bluegrass and folk tunes to keep your toes tapping. These players come from the orchestra program at Ballard, and they can be found playing classical music at the Ballard High concerts. Clearly, this ensemble enjoys ranging out into the other genres, as well.

In addition to the fiddle group, some members of the Symphonic Orchestra will be playing arrangements of music by Deakin Hicks, an accordion and clarinet duo who play original instrumental tunes inspired by music of the Basque region in Spain. Special guests The Eclectic Strings from Holy Names Academy will round out the program.

Ballard Strings Program director Brittany Newell has been directing the fiddle program until this year, when Shelley Weiss came on board.



At 8:00 p.m. there will be some called square dances and audience and musicians can participate because all dances will be taught. This is an evening that is fun for all ages and the Homestead is the perfect backdrop for some down-home fun.

Bring a friend, wear comfortable shoes, and enjoy the singing and playing of Ballard High strings program students and their peers from Holy Names. Advance tickets are available at abbeyarts.me/. Admission at the door is $10. The Ballard Homestead is at 6541 Jones Ave. N.W. "