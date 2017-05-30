Ballard Crime Watch week of 5-30-2017

Seattle Police are investigating after a shooting at Gas Works Park sent two people to the hospital on May 26.

Officers were dispatched to the park just before 12:30 a.m. last Friday after there were reports of shots fired.

Two people were found in the park with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say that there were two groups in the park and an altercation started prior to gunshots being fired. A witness was able to provide a description of the suspect who had fled the park immediately after shots were fired.



Officers were told that the suspect had pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot the two victims. One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the abdomen and the leg. The victims were rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Gang unit recovered shell casings from the park and Detectives are continuing the investigation. SPD has asked the public to contact them immediately with any additional information.

