Ballard Locks Centennial Boat Parade July 9, 2017

July 4, 1917 marked the o cial opening of the Ballard Locks. On that day the SS Roosevelt passed through the locks and led a marine parade of commercial and pleasure craft through the ship canal to Lake Union and Lake Washington.

On July 9, 2017, we will commemorate that historic event by recreating the parade with a otilla of historic vessels, starting in Salmon Bay and ending in Lake Union.

For More inForMaTion: makingthecut100.org/event/boat-parade/