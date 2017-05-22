Ballard Crime Watch week of 5-22-2017

Burglary breaks in for keys

Seattle Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at an apartment building located on Northwest 59th Street on May 13. Police responded after the manager of the building reported a break in. The suspect pried open a side door in order to gain entry to a community area of the building. Once inside, the suspect broke into a lock box that contained the master building keys. Expensive bikes in the common area were undisturbed. The manager is taking action to change the locks.

Love affair leads to assault at bar in Ballard



Police are investigating an assault that occurred inside a Ballard bar located on Ballard Avenue Northwest on May 14. The victim called police to Northwest 52nd Street and told them that he was sucker-punched while inside a bar. His lip was swollen and his teeth chipped. A female witness told police that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend and that they broke up in March. They were living with his parents at Kenwood Place North. He moved to Portland, but she was still living with his parents and looking for a new home. She was leaving the bar with the victim when the suspect punched him. She said that the suspect told her that he would punch her too. Police are looking into surveillance footage of the scene.