Three suspects charged after assaulting homeless man on Metro bus

After the severe beating of a 36-year-old man at a Metro bus stop in Ballard on April 5, three young suspects – including a minor – have been charged with first-degree assault.

The first suspect to be arrested was Charles “Dean” Stokes, 17. He was taken into custody the night of the attack and found not far from RapidRide D Line bus stop on 15th Avenue Northwest where the incident occurred. Stokes has been charged with first-degree assault with a bail set at $250,000.

Kulani Shintani, 19, was arrested in his Ballard apartment eight days after the assault. His mother identified him in the Metro surveillance video of the attack. His bail is set at $500,000.



The final suspect, Duane Jack Jr., 22, was arrested after detectives linked him to Stokes using social media and police records. His bail is set at $250,000.

The Seattle Times also reported on this story and obtained the surveillance video of the incident. They reported earlier this week that the three suspects were on the bus sitting behind the victim. They waited for the victim to pull the stop cord to make the attack. As the victim stepped off the bus the three suspects beat him to the ground and continue a 45-second gauntlet of kicks and punches. The suspects only ceased after they were told police were coming.

Charges say that the victim was “completely defenseless” against the assault.

The victim, who was reportedly a homeless person, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and hospitalized for a month, suffering from a broken eye socket and intracranial bleeding.

Charge reports say that one of the suspects told a witness that the victim allegedly tried to sexually assault one of their friends.

The Sheriff’s Office resumed lead in this investigation.

