Deadliest Catch star, Sig Hansen, at the helm of Northwestern.

Sig Hansen arrested after altercation with Uber driver

"Deadliest Catch" star and Ballard native, Sigurd Hansen, was arrested during the early morning hours on May 18 after a dispute and altercation with an Uber driver.

The incident occurred when the Uber forced Hansen, his wife, daughter and son-in-law out of the car while en route to Hansen’s home in Shoreline. The driver said that after picking up the group at the 2200 block of Northwest Market Street the ride was canceled in the cellphone app. The driver told them that they needed to re-order the ride; otherwise he could not go on. He stopped to let them out at the 5800 block of 20th Ave Northwest. The Police report states that the son-in-law offered $100 cash to take the family the rest of the way home. The driver refused and told them that it’s against Uber rules.

Police report that Hansen and his son-in-law grew enraged and spat on the driver. Then Hansen allegedly got out and kicked the Uber vehicle, causing a dent. The driver drove a block down the street and called police.



Officers looked up the landing destination from the Uber app, which directed them to Hansen’s house in Shoreline. Police say that once at the home they found Hansen and questioned him. They report that Hansen initially denied the incident and was seemed very intoxicated. Officers moved to arrest Hansen in the doorway of his home, and they reported that Hansen briefly resisted before being handcuffed.

Police quote Hansen saying, “…an Uber guy, his name is [redacted], he took me home, we’re here, we had Norwegian Independence Day, everybody's happy, I’ve got my family home, we’re safe and sound, that's it ! … Nope! So, no is no! That means we’re done.”

Ballard holds the largest “Syttende Mai” -- May 17th Norwegian Independence Day, outside of Oslo, Norway.

Once arrested Police state that Hansen told them that giving the driver cash didn't “jive” with the Uber paperwork and that now he had to “pay the piper.” Police say that Hansen also said the driver was stupid for not taking the $100 and that he would pay for the dent in the vehicle. “Of course I’ll pay for it,” Police report Hansen saying.

Officers reported that before taking Hansen into custody they removed a watch from his wrist that Hansen reported to be worth $46,000.

The Uber driver positively identified Hansen, and he was taken to the North Precinct for processing and later booked in King County Jail for investigation of assault and property destruction with a bail set a $2,000. He was later released Thursday.

Hansen’s family declined to give statements about the incident.

Hansen apologized for the incident on Twitter:

"Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely.. I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions.,"

Hansen is known for being the captain of "Northwestern," on the Discovery Channel series “Deadliest Catch,” which has aired since 2005.

Hansen recently made headlines after his daughter filed a civil lawsuit against him for allegedly molesting her while she was a toddler.