Clean your closets and help the Ballard High Robotics Team

Bring gently-used clothing and household items to the Ballard High parking lot Saturday May 13th, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm for our Fundrive with Value Village. We welcome your clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, sporting goods, linens, books household items and small furniture. Help us raise money to cover costs related to our recent trip to Houston, TX where we won the WORLD ROBOTICS CHAMPIONSHIP!!

Contact Sharon with any questions or to arrange for an early pick up if you can’t make it on 5/13 parker2551@msn.com

