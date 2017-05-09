Photo from Outen’s Facebook page.

Kirstyn Outen and William Harrel.

Prosecutors, Facebook reveal more after woman stabbed to death in Ballard

Details about the events leading up to a woman being stabbed to death in Ballard have surfaced and paint a picture of homelessness and hope amid a transient lifestyle.

29-year-old Kirstyn Outen was found outside the Jack in the Box and 7-Eleven on the 900 block of Northwest Leary Way around 3 a.m. on April 28. She later died at Harborview Medical Center. The King County Medical Examiner confirmed Outen died from penetrating sharp force trauma to the torso.

The King County prosecutors say Outen’s husband, 34-year-old William Harrel, stabbed her after she allegedly hid a heroin pipe from him. However, prosecutors say that Outen had hid the pipe in a panic after a neighbor knocked on the door of the RV the couple lived in. Prosecutor documents show that SPD officers interviewed a woman who claimed she had been smoking heroin with the couple leading up to the incident. The woman reported a man knocked on the door with some gas cans, and Outen hid the pipe out of sight. Allegedly, Harrel became enraged and accused Outen of stealing his money and drugs. He pushed the woman out of the RV and reached for a knife, documents say. Then the woman heard Outen scream and Harrel yell to call 911. Blood was later found on Harrel, and he was arrested. The RV was towed.



King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor, Julie Kline, claimed in charge papers that Harrell had a long history of crime and would regularly leave a state where he had warrants for his arrest.

“The defendant has no area ties, is highly nomadic and has a history of arrests in several states across the country, including Tennessee, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington,” wrote Kline.

Harrell’s arraignment is scheduled for May 15.

The couple’s Facebook accounts show clues to their lifestyle leading up to Outen’s death.

Outen’s Facebook profile shows that she was living in an RV with Harrell after they moved to Seattle from Tennessee three years ago. One of her posts links a Gofundme.com account she started a month ago. The account profile show’s Outen started it in order to raise money to help the couple get back on their feet after buying their RV at auction. On the website she pleaded for help and described a string of misfortune involving car theft, sleeping in doorways and numerous issues with police. She also said the tires of the RV were in desperate need of replacing. The account had a goal of $6,000 but did not garnered support.

“[W]e were able to finally get us another RV and a car from the auction so we now are starting our way up the ladder again. If it wasn’t for us having each other out here we would have never made it alone. Seattle has changed our lives and we are now trying to better our lives,” wrote Outen.

She went on to say that the couple led a nomadic lifestyle and like many campers in Ballard, they were moving their RV every three days in accordance with Seattle’s parking laws.

Vehicles can remain parked in the same place in the some zones for up to 72 hours.

“We are going to school online now and almost back to normal again. Any help we get would be more than a blessing for us. We need some funding as soon as possible due to the fact of moving our RV every few days and the risk of our tires popping. Any extra funding we get we plan to donate to some different charities for our children as well. We appreciate the support.”

Find Outen’s account here https://www.gofundme.com/3mm9i9c

Outen also wrote on the Gofundme.com account that she and Harrel were going to school online. Harrel reported on his Facebook account that he was going to school for web development.

Outen’s sister of Rock Hill, South Carolina started a Gofundme.com account last week after hearing about her sister’s death.

“My beloved sister Kirstyn Outen was killed last night. I'm still not up to date on all of the details but it's a tragedy no one expected. She was stabbed to death last night, April 27th 2017. Any donations to the funeral would be greatly appreciated by my family and I. Thank you so much in advance for thought, prayers, and any donation.”

The account has raised $595. Visit the website at https://www.gofundme.com/raybkq-loss-of-family-member.

