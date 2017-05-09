Ballard SeafoodFest Announces Music Lineup for 2017

Strand of Oaks to Headline the Festival

Ballard will close the streets on July 7th, 8th and 9th, 2017 and open the largest celebration of all things seafood, craft beer and music. Strand of Oaks will fire up the MainStage Saturday night as the headliner act at north Seattle’s largest and longest running free concert of the summer.

“We are excited to offer a fantastic lineup of musical artists for 2017 and we are proud to continue producing the Ballard SeafoodFest as a free event for the greater Seattle community,” said Mike Stewart, Executive Director of the Ballard Alliance.

Friday, JULY 7: Nite Wave, #All4Doras.

Saturday, JULY 8: Strand of Oaks, La Luz, Dude York, Hobosexual, Bread and Butter, Honcho Poncho

Sunday, JULY 9: The Dip, Lil Smokies, Vaudeville Etiquette, Warren G. Hardings, Evening Bell, School of Rock



New in 2017, the Ballard SeafoodFest will kick off with a Friday night concert with NiteWave, the Beer Garden featuring a selection of Ballard’s craft beers, and a variety of food trucks.

Highlighting the festival’s roots as a community-based salmon barbecue with historic ties to the maritime and fishing industry, Stewart stated that the neighborhood event “began in 1974 and continues to celebrate delicious seafood, along with other Ballard hallmarks – craft beer and music!”

In addition to the MainStage music, the Ballard Market Kids’ Deck will take over Ballard Commons Park; Festi-bowl in the skateboard bowl, the all-ages all-skill levels skateboarding competition; Game Plank, an adult-friendly play area; the Beer Garden, featuring all locally crafted beers; hand-crafted arts and crafts vendors; seafood-inspired food vendors; the Lutefisk Eating Competition promises to gross and delight; and as always, the famous Trident Seafoods sponsored Salmon Barbeque.

FESTIVAL HOURS

Friday: 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. (Music and Beer Garden only)

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. — 9 p.m.

The Ballard SeafoodFest has been a production of the Ballard Alliance (formerly the Ballard Chamber of Commerce) since 1974 and is made possible each year by our gracious sponsors and dedicated volunteers.