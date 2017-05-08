Ballard Crime Watch week of 5-8-2017

Thief takes bike, leaves cycle

Seattle police are investigating after a bicycle was stolen from a garage on First Avenue N.W. on April 16. Police were dispatched to the home after the resident discovered their bicycle was missing from their garage. The garage was open for a few hours that day, and the complainant believes that’s when the burglary occurred. Police discovered there was no forced entry into the garage. They also found an abandoned women’s bicycle in the yard. It was missing its seat. Officers were unable to find the abandoned bicycle in their registry. Officers logged their report in their stolen bicycle database. They encourage citizens to report any theft they suffer in order to track the crimes.

Burglar flees after shattering window



Seattle police officers are investigating after an attempted burglary occurred at a business located on N.W. Market Street. According to SPD, a suspect “kicked” the glass window of a business that night and it shattered. However, the suspect did not enter the building. No fingerprints were recovered from the scene.

