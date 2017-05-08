Academy Nominates Ballard High School Filmmakers

The Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced nominees for the Northwest High School Awards of Excellence. These awards celebrate the most outstanding productions from five Northwest states: Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Productions are nominated by NATAS industry professionals. Students from the Ballard High School Digital Filmmaking Program earned seventeen nominations, more than twice the number of any other school or organization in the five-state region. The winners will be announced on June 3 at the 54th Annual Northwest Emmy Awards.

Ballard’s nominations span seven categories, reflecting the diverse skills students learn in the program. These are the nominations by category. Some of the productions can be screened on the DFP vimeo site at the links included.

Best Short Form Fiction:

Comeback by Skala Leake, Avery Davis, Aaron Miller & Cameron Miller ( https://vimeo.com/190952853

Missing Sister by Veronica Redpath, Miles Andersen & Willow Hudson

Best Short Form Non-Fiction:

Living Honestly by PJ Hase & Skala Leake ( https://vimeo.com/180127569 )

Transformative by Krystelle Kurz, Mo Brown, Claire Elliott & Sorcha Marron ( https://vimeo.com/178537633 )

Best Long Form Non-Fiction:

9066 by Maya Konz, Nolan Baker, Bailey Wall & Kajsa Woolford ( https://vimeo.com/190324486 )

Heart of Gold by Miles Andersen, Josh-Gaynor Cote, Willow Hudson & Jesse Romero ( https://vimeo.com/207728173 )

Still a Winner by Veronica Redpath, Elliott Atkinson, Jonathan Bowers & Robyn Wrey

Best Public Service Announcement:

CIDR, Disease Fighter by Maddie Lausted, Elliott Russell & Karla Torres

Best Audio/Sound

Comeback by Skala Leake, Avery Davis, Aaron Miller & Cameron Miller ( https://vimeo.com/190952853 )

Transformative by Krystelle Kurz, Mo Brown, Claire Elliott & Sorcha Marron ( https://vimeo.com/178537633 )



Best Photographer/Editor:

Frozen in Debt by Cecilia O’Rollins, Annabelle Bowman-Mohn, Bergen Johnson & Miles Whitworth

Comeback by Skala Leake, Avery Davis, Aaron Miller & Cameron Miller ( https://vimeo.com/190952853 )

Heart of Gold by Miles Andersen, Josh-Gaynor Cote, Willow Hudson & Jesse Romero ( https://vimeo.com/207728173 )

Best Writer

Comeback by Skala Leake, Avery Davis, Aaron Miller & Cameron Miller ( https://vimeo.com/190952853 )

Dented Dream by Nicholas Fay, Arturo Rodriguez & Robbie Wilbur

Heart of Gold by Miles Andersen, Josh-Gaynor Cote, Willow Hudson & Jesse Romero ( https://vimeo.com/207728173 )

Still a Winner by Veronica Redpath, Elliott Atkinson, Jonathan Bowers & Robyn Wrey

This makes the eleventh year in a row that Ballard High School film students have been nominated by the Academy. Last year they received 13 nominations.

New productions by students in the BHS Digital Filmmaking Program will be screened at the Ballard Film Festival on Saturday, June 17th at 7:30 pm in the BHS auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

For more information on the Ballard High School Digital Filmmaking Program, visit www.bhsvideo.blogspot.com or www.vimeo.com/bhsfilmprogram .