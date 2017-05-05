So you wanna swim?

Schedules for city beaches, pools, wading pools and spray parks

Whether you’re a paddler or a swimmer, a wader or a sailor, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has ways for you to get close to – or into – the water all over town: two outdoor pools, eight indoor pools, nine lifeguarded beaches, 20 wading pools, and 10 spray parks.

Two Outdoor Pools

SPR operates two unique outdoor pools for summer fun. Each offers swimming lessons, family swimming, water exercise programs and special events. The pools can also be rented for special occasions.

· Lowery C. “Pop” Mounger Pool, at 2535 32nd Ave. W, 206-684-4708, is open daily May 13 to Sept. 10. Mounger Pool is really two pools in one place. The “big pool” has a 50-foot corkscrew slide and the warmer, shallower “little pool” is great for relaxing and for teaching little ones. Call the pool to reserve it for your own birthday party or other special event.

· Colman Pool, at 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, 206-684-7494, opens for the regular season at noon on June 19 and will remain open until Sept. 4. The pool will also be open on certain pre-season weekends including May 27-29, June 3-4, June 10-11 and June 17-18. Please note we’ll be closed for the Seattle Open Swim Meets July 6, 7, 8, 14, 15. The pool enjoys a spectacular view of Puget Sound from its prime location on the beach in West Seattle’s Lincoln Park. It features heated salt water and the Giant Tube Slide!

Eight Indoor Pools

SPR operates eight community indoor pools for year-round fun. Each pool offers swimming lessons, family swimming, water exercise programs, lap swimming and seasonal events. And you can rent the whole pool for your own special event! More information available here: http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/pools

Beaches



SPR offers safe, lifeguarded beaches at nine sites around the city, and we strongly recommend swimming only where lifeguards are present. Summer Beaches are open daily, weather permitting, from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. We offer free beginning swim lessons at every beach every week for kids ages 6 and older--just register at your favorite beach. More information available at http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches.

· Pre-season: These beaches are open from May 27 through June 23 (Weekdays 2 p.m.-7 p.m.; Weekends 11 a.m.-7 p.m.): East Green Lake (7201 E Green Lake Dr. N) and Madrona (853 Lake Washington Blvd.).

· Summer (10 weeks): These beaches are open from June 24 through Sept. 4: Matthews (9300 51st Ave. NE); Madison (1900 43rd Ave. E); Mt. Baker (2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S); Seward (5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S); West Green Lake (7312 W Green Lake Dr.).

· Summer (9 weeks): These beaches are open from June 24 through Aug. 27: East Green Lake (7201 E Green Lake Dr. N); Magnuson (park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE); Madrona (853 Lake Washington Blvd.); Pritchard Beach (8400 55th Ave. S).

Wading Pools

Your little ones will love the cool, shallow water and you can cool your own grown-up toes too! We will operate 20 wading pool sites this summer, and there are 10 parks with spray features to enjoy. We open on days with sunny skies and warm temperatures, and we update the hotline, 206-684-7796, by 9 a.m. each day to indicate whether we will fill the pools. Please note that the pools take about an hour to fill and drain each day, as required by law. The wading pool schedule is also available online at: http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools