Give Big! includes local non-profits and your help would really make a difference; One day event is May 10

Give Big is your chance to support local non-profits (and others) in an annual event that really makes a difference. GiveBIG Seattle is a one-day online giving event to raise funds for nonprofit organizations serving Greater Seattle. It runs from Wednesday, May 10 from 12:00am Pacific Time to 11:59pm Pacific Time. GiveBIG is a crowdfunding event, using online donations of all sizes to raise funds for nonprofit organizations. Many of the non-profits participating have arrangements to get matching donations so your donation can have double the impact.

Ballard

Ballard Civic Orchestra/WIWS

Ballard Food Bank

Ballard High School Foundation

Ballard High School Performing Arts Booster Club

Ballard Jazz Festival

Sound Generations

St. Alphonsus Parish School

Highline

Burien Actors Theater

Helping Hands for the Disabled

Highline Medical Center Foundation

Highline Schools Foundation for Excellence

Kennedy Catholic High School

Momentum Dance Ensemble

Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive

Para Los Niños

Puentes



West Seattle

Southwest Seattle Historical Society

West Seattle Community Orchestra

West Seattle Food Bank

West Seattle Helpline

ArtsWest Theater

Explorer West Middle School

Seattle Chinese Garden

South Seattle College Foundation

Southwest Youth and Family Services

WestSide Baby

Fauntleroy Children's Center

Twelfth Night Productions