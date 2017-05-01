Ballard Crime Watch week of 5-1-2017

Shoplifter makes off with merchandise after assaulting clerk

Seattle Police are investigating after a shoplifting incident occurred at a store on Northwest Market Street on April 20. A store employee told police that he observed the suspect put store merchandise in her bag and attempt to leave without paying. The employee confronted the suspect, and she gave a few items back. Then she tried to leave again and pushed the store employee out of her way and fled eastbound on Northwest Market Street. She was carrying two Bluetooth speakers worth $43 each and two flasks worth $70 each. The suspect was described as age 40 with a medium build wearing a black baseball hat with silver sticker on brim, a black jacket with white stripes and black pants.

Punks throw food at clerk, flee with goods

Police are investigating after two young black men and one white female shoplifted and intimidated a clerk at a convenient store located on Northwest 80th Street on April 19. The clerk told police that the group came into the store and started loitering. He feared they would steal something because of their behavior, but then they left. They came back and walked the aisles. One of the suspects threw a food item at the clerk’s head while the rest grabbed things off the shelves. As they left one of the suspects said "I'll bust you up" and "I'll you up,” to the clerk. The complainant thought that the suspects were under 18 years old.

