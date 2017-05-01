Community Calendar

Deadline for receiving Calendar items is Noon Wednesday for the following week’s Friday Tribune. Events are published based on timeliness and space available. Email submissions as soon as possible to: calendar@robinsonnews.com. Items can be accepted from nonprofit groups and goavernment agencies only. Others may call Dona Ozier at 206.387.3873 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising column.

PNA VIllage Info Session

Sunset Hill Community



Association clubhouse

3003 N.W. 66th St.

Wed., May 10, 7 p.m. Come learn about a program that supports our elder neighbors in staying in their homes and the communities that they love; and offering volunteer opportunities for all to create an active and intergenerational community.



PhinneyWood Art Walk

Fri., May 12, 6–9 p.m. and Sat., May 13, Noon–5 p.m. It’s PhinneyWood’s annual art party. A wide variety of visual art, live music, food and drink specials at 80+ businesses from 59th to 90th. Highlights this year include the first annual Seattle Recycled Arts Festival hosted by Urban Light Studio and the NW Fine Arts Competition at the Phinney Center Gallery. Details and maps will be available online at artupphinneywood.com.

The Great Unknown Challenge

Hale’s Brewery

4301 Leary Way N.W.

Sat., May 20, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. (Registration deadline is May 12) The Great Unknown Challenge is an exhilarating event that will test your ability to conquer unknown challenges while supporting the Lupus Foundation of America. These challenges will require the use of your brain, brawn and/or sense of adventure. Some challenges will be truly unique and, in some cases, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are NOT an obstacle course event, a scavenger hunt or an urban race. We DO have a beer garden! So what the heck are we? Register and you’ll find out on event day! Event is 21+. www.thegreatunknownchal lenge.org.

Market Street Singers’

Spring Concerts

Ballard First Lutheran Church

2006 N.W. 65th St.

Sat., May 20 at 7:30pm, Sun., May 21 at 3 p.m. A diverse selection of poetic, emotive music from various eras and genres. Concluding with John Rutter’s timeless and moving “Requiem”. This is a free event but contributions are always gratefully accepted. For more info call 206.784.1306 or visit mar ketstreetsingers.org.

Sustainable Ballard Knitters for the Homeless

On the Park

2233 N.W. 58th St.

(contact Jody for entrance directions)

Second Fri. of the month, 7–9 p.m. Knitting instruction and yarn provided. Donated yarn welcome. Info: Jody at 206.718.1529 or jodytgrage@gmail.com.