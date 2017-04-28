Update: Woman dies after early morning stabbing in Ballard
A suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death earlier this morning in Ballard.
According to Seattle Police Department around 3 a.m. medics responded to a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds to the chest outside a convenient store on the 900 block of NW Leary Way.
The victim was rushed to Harbor Medical Center. She later died in the emergency room.
The victim’s name has not been released, however she is believed to be 30 years old.
Police reported that the stabbing might have occurred outside a motorhome parked nearby.
Police are now questioning the suspect.
Look to the Ballard News-Tribune as this story develops.
Original post:
Seattle Police responded to a call about a woman in her 30s who had been stabbed just before 3AM near a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Leary Way NW. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died in the emergency room shortly after arriving. Seattle Police blocked off roads in the area.
No information on a suspect was shared.
