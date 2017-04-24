City of Seattle

Six females, including two minors, used the female locker room while 19-year-old lifeguard Rory Carlson was working the night of the incident. Police have not been able to view the contents of the recording because it’s locked with Carlson’s personal pass code. Photo of Ballard Pool.

Ballard lifeguard peeper charged with attempted voyeurism

The Ballard lifeguard who allegedly set his cell phone to record female co-workers in their locker room at the Ballard pool last February has been charged with attempted voyeurism.

According to the King County prosecutors the charges were brought after the 19-year-old lifeguard, Rory Carlson, set up the cell phone camera in order to record female employees at the pool.

Seattle Police Department reports that after Carlson was arrested, he cried and told officers that he set up the camera because his girlfriend was out of town and that he “has needs.”



“He explained that his girlfriend has been gone for ‘so long,” say the charges.

The cell phone was found after a Ballard Pool employee noticed it in a pile of clothes on the floor as she was cleaning. She found the phone was recording, and when she played it back she saw Carlson back away from the phone after he set it.

Carlson’s arraignment is scheduled for April 27 at the King County Superior Court, and he remains out of custody. His summons was dispatched to his residence in Phinney Ridge.

Police report that they have not been able to access the video in Carlson’s phone because of a locked passcode, and therefore the charges are for attempted voyeurism.

“The defendant’s actions have caused great distress to potential victims who may not ever know if they were filmed,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Carla Carlstrom wrote in report documents.

What officials do know is that six female employees used the locker room while Carlson was working that evening. Two of those females were minors, and therefore Carlson has been directed by court order to not have any direct contact with minors.

Carlson had been a part time employee at the Ballard Pool for two years.

Being so close to Ballard High School and with BHS student athletes frequently using the pool, the Tribune asked Seattle Pubic School officials to comment on the incident. SPS declined comment for this article, however they reported that the incident did not involve a SPS student and that the City Parks and Recreation Department operate the pool.

