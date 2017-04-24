Permitting for utility work along Shilshole Avenue underway

The Seattle Department of Inspections and Construction has posted a notice for the permitting of a Shoreline Substantial Development Application to allow 38,560 cubic yards of grading for site remediation and installation of utilities in the 24th Avenue NW right-of-way at 5425 SHILSHOLE AVE NW.

Project includes installation of a new temporary pier adjacent to the existing 24th Avenue Pier, for construction staging and conveying construction spoils to barges for removal. Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement has been prepared by Seattle Public Utilities.

Permits required:



SEPA to approve, condition or deny pursuant to 25.05.660.

Shoreline Substantial Development Application to allow grading in an urban industrial shoreline environment.

The project number is #3025799 and comments may be submitted through 05/23/2017 here.