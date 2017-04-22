Street improvements impact two intersections on NW 80th Street April 21-23

A contractor for Seattle Public Utilities will be performing street improvement work in Ballard this week. The work will impact the intersections of 17th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 80th Street and 26th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 80th Street as follows:

· On Friday, April 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. traffic will be reduced to one lane.

· On Friday, April 21 from 6 p.m. to Sunday, April 23 at 8 a.m. both intersections will be closed.

When the intersections are closed, traffic will be detoured around the project sites along 15th Avenue Northwest, 24th Avenue Northwest, 32nd Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street. The approved traffic plan requires vehicles traveling on arterial streets to detour on arterials streets.

This work is weather dependent and schedule is subject to change.

The contractor will be replacing concrete street panels as one of the final closeout items for the Ballard Natural Drainage Systems project. Learn more about the project at www.seattle.gov/cso/ballard.

