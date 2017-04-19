Don't miss new shorts from Ballard's award-winning filmmakers

Everyone is invited to a screening of new work by students in the Ballard High School Digital Filmmaking Program. The Ballard Film Festival (BFF) will be on Saturday, June 3 in the Ballard High School auditorium. The screening will feature short comedies and dramas, news features, advertisements, and the documentaries students produced for IMAX. Tickets ($10 for adults and $5 for students) will be sold at the door.

Films that first premiere at the BFF routinely win honors from prestigious national and international film festivals, the National YoungArts Foundation and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Funds raised will benefit students in the Digital Filmmaking Program. For more information, visit www.bhsvideo.blogspot.com.