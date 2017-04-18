Ballard Crime Watch: Resident foils car prowl, assaulted with knife

Seattle police are investigating after a burglary turned into a potential assault at an apartment building located on N.W. 56th Street on April 8. The victim went down to the parking garage after he observed a male and a female suspect enter the secure parking area of the building he lived in. He noticed the light in his car was on. Looking in his car, he noticed a pair of sunglasses, a garage door remote and a knife was missing. Then he noticed the light to the elevator service room on. That was not typical, so he went to open the door and found that the door would open but people immediately inside obstructed it. He tried to call police and hold the suspects inside the room, but they were able to open the door and push passed the complainant. They ran to the garage door and used the remote they stole to open it. However, the door was slow to open and they were held up. The complainant caught up with them at the door. The male suspect swung at him with a knife, giving time for the female suspect to slip under the door. However, she dropped her bag while leaving. The male suspect followed her, and they both hopped in an orange cab and fled. The victim called the police and told them the direction the cab was traveling. Police were unable to intercept the cab, however they were able to collect a few personal articles from the female suspect’s bag that may lead to her identity.

