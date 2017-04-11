Ballard Crime Watch: Man beaten by couple at bus stop, phone stolen

Police are investigating after two suspects assaulted a man near a bus stop at 15th Avenue N.W. and N.W. 85th Street on March 28. The victim called police after the incident and told officers that he was waiting at the bus stop with the two suspects when it happened. He didn't know their names but he said he knew them. As they waited the female suspect came up behind the victim and placed him in a chokehold. She demanded his phone. The victim struggled. Then the male suspect grabbed him too and demanded the victim’s phone. The victim said he knew that the two wouldn't kill him, but he said that he got “beat down.” Once they gained possession of the man’s phone, they fled. The victim had no visible sign of injury and refused medical treatment. He said he just wanted to leave the scene and buy a new phone. He did not provide a description of the two suspects.