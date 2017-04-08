Nordic Heritage Museum.

Gunnar Gíslason and Claus Meyer at Agern restaurant in New York City's Grand Central Terminal

Second annual Nordic Culinary Conference brings Nordic food luminaries to Seattle

The 2017 Nordic Culinary Conference, May 5-7, will bring internationally renowned chefs and culinary experts to Seattle to discuss and demonstrate Nordic cuisine and cooking philosophy for local audiences.

This conference, presented by Nordic Heritage Museum, offers an immersive program featuring live culinary demonstrations and tastings that explore both traditional and contemporary Nordic cuisine.

Attendees are encouraged to delve deeper through expert lectures with top Nordic chefs while exploring culinary history, techniques, and the global impact of Nordic cuisine. Danish culinary entrepreneur, Claus Meyer, cofounder of Noma, the Danish restaurant touted by The New York Times as “one of the world’s best,’ is the event headliner and keynote speaker. Nordic Heritage Museum is excited to once again partner with Tom Douglas’ Hot Stove Society to bring this exciting culinary program to Seattle. Conference events will be held across two locations: Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard, and Hot Stove Society’s dedicated culinary facility in Belltown. Regular priced VIP passes and tickets for individual programs are open to the general public. All attendees can register by visiting nordicmuseum.org.



The 2017 Nordic Culinary Conference has confirmed the participation of the following chefs:

Claus Meyer, cofounder of Noma and an instrumental force in bringing the Nordic food revolution into international awareness.

Gunnar Gíslason, Executive Chef at Agern in New York City, and the chef and restaurateur behind the critically lauded Dill in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Sasu Laukkonen, chef and owner of the Michelin star-awarded Chef & Sommelier in Helsinki.

Titti Qvarnstrom is the first female chef in Sweden to receive a Michelin star. She is the co-owner of Bloom in the Park – recognized as the Best Restaurant in Sweden 2015.

Kalle Bergman is a Swedish-born food writer, media entrepreneur, and Nordic food expert, widely considered one of the foremost authorities on the subject in the United States.

Conference schedule: Programs held at the Nordic Heritage Museum

Friday May 5, 6-9PM, Opening reception

Saturday May 6, 10AM, The Nordic Kitchen w/Claus Meyer

Saturday May 6, 11AM, Icelandic Cuisine Today w/Gunnar Gislason

Saturday May 6, 12PM, A Finn-ish Seafood Sampler w/Sasu Laukkonen

Saturday May 6, 1PM, Fermenting the Swedish Way w/Titti Qvarnstrom

Sunday May 7, 10AM, The Karelian Pasty w/Sasu Laukkonen

Sunday May 7, 12PM, A Swedish Charcuterie w/Titti Qvarnstrom

Saturday, May 6, 1-3PM Chef Gunnar, Agern, demonstrates selection from Agern menu – Please note this will be held at Hotel Andra, 2000 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121

