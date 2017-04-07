Coast Guard, SFD rush to save sinking tug near Shilshole Marina

The U.S. Coast Guard and Seattle Fire Department responded to a sinking tug this morning when it started taking on water while it was being towed into dock outside Shilshole Marina this morning.

“We had a Tug boat that was being towed into dock that started taking on water and crews felt that it would be safer to beach the boat and deal with the problem,” reported Lt. H. T. Webb Jr., Seattle Fire Department PIO.

The tug is currently 100 yards offshore and Seattle Fire is assisting the Coast Guard by providing pumps so they can get the water to a level where divers can safety assess the issue.



“The event is stable at this time with no fuel leaks.”

Webb reported that the Coast Guard has taken the lead on the operation.

Look to the Tribune as the story develops.

