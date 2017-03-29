Ballard Crime Watch: Prowler report leads to chase, man arrested

Police arrested a man and woman on March 17 after there were reports of the two stealing license plates from cars in Fremont. Officers found the suspects at the 4300 block of Sixth Avenue N.W. at around 7 a.m. after a neighbor reported them. Police spotted two men—one age 48, the other 50—and a 40-year-old woman standing near a stolen car. The hood of the car was opened. Police ordered them to the ground but the 48-year-old man refused. He said “ that!” and fled. He ran through yards nearby and police eventually found him after a neighbor reported his whereabouts. He was lying on the side of the yard. Officers arrested the man. They later determined the 50-year-old man had nothing to do with the stolen car, and he was released. The woman was interviewed at the North Precinct and later released pending investigation. The 48-year-old male was booked in to King County Jail on a felony warrant and drug charges.

Police are investigating a burglary after a Ballard resident living on 16th Avenue N.W. filed a police report on March 15. The report states that around 11 p.m. the resident heard noises coming from the back yard. The resident turned the backyard light on but did not see anything. The next day the resident saw there were bicycles in the yard; they were moved from under the back stairway. The back shed was also broken into and power tools were taken. The thief made a mess of nuts and screws. No evidence was collected. The reports were filed online. The valued loss was $320. “Want to file report for your data tracking and neighborhood crime statistics. The trend of two incidents of stolen property from our garage/shed is unnerving,” wrote the complainant.

