Events at Ballard High School through March 31

Ballard High School

Quote of the Week

"Go as far as you can see and you will see further” ~Zig Ziglar

Ballard High School Activities Calendar

March 27 - 31, 2017

Monday

Library closed for Testing - 1st-3rd periods

Tuesday

Digital Film Screening - PAC - 1st-6th periods

Library Closed for Testing - 4th-6th periods

Rotary Student of the Month - 12pm

Senior Graduation Auditions - PAC - 3:30-4pm



Wednesday

Library Closed for Testing - All Day

Thursday

Library Closed for Testing - All Day

Friday

Orchestra Trip - Icicle Creed - March 31-April 2

On the Horizon (Next week)

ASB Elections - April 3-5

IC / BLT / Safety Team / PTSA Meetings

End of 3rd Quarter - April 7

