Events at Ballard High School through March 31

Ballard High School
Quote of the Week
"Go as far as you can see and you will see further” ~Zig Ziglar
Ballard High School Activities Calendar
March 27 - 31, 2017
Monday
Library closed for Testing - 1st-3rd periods
Tuesday
Digital Film Screening - PAC - 1st-6th periods
Library Closed for Testing - 4th-6th periods
Rotary Student of the Month - 12pm
Senior Graduation Auditions - PAC - 3:30-4pm
Wednesday
Library Closed for Testing - All Day
Thursday
Library Closed for Testing - All Day
Friday
Orchestra Trip - Icicle Creed - March 31-April 2
On the Horizon (Next week)
ASB Elections - April 3-5
IC / BLT / Safety Team / PTSA Meetings
End of 3rd Quarter - April 7
