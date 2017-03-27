BHS

Avery Davis, Bailey Wall, Nolan Baker, Maya Konz, Miles Andersen, Skala Leake, Jesse Romero, and Aaron Miller. Awarded students not pictured are Josh Gaynor-Cote, Willow Hudson, and Kajsa Woolford.

Ballard High School filmmakers awarded at Dominique Dunne Film Competition

Ballard High School filmmakers are being recognized on an international level with three short films by twelve students in the Digital Filmmaking Program winning honors at the Dominisque Dunne Film Competition in Colorado Springs.

BHS students, Nolan Baker, Maya Konz, Bailey Wall and Kajsa Woolford took the first place prize in the documentary category for their film “9066,” a film about American citizens of Japanese ancestry detained during World War II. Visit https://vimeo.com/190324486 to view the film.

Miles Andersen, Josh Gaynor-Cote, Willow Hudson and Jesse Romero were also recognized with an honorable mention in the documentary category with their film “Heart of Gold.” The film documents a student during her final year of high school, and in the time she almost loses her life to medical condition. See the flhttps://vimeo.com/207728173.

BHS students also received honorable mention in the dramatic category with the film “Comeback,” by Avery Davis, Skala Leake, Aaron Miller and Cameron Miller. The film depicts the story of a soccer player overcoming adversity. Check out the filhttps://vimeo.com/190952853).



The other winning students at the completion were from Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles and Perth Modern School in Australia

With the award, students receive monetary prizes and written critiques from the competition’s Advisory Board. Members of the board include producer, Ed Sherin of “Law & Order,” Samuel Goldwyn, Jr. of The Samuel Goldwyn Company and Samuel Goldwyn Films and actor/director Griffin Dunne of “An American Werewolf in London, After Hours.”

The Dominique Dunne Film Competition invited filmmakers from schools recognized to have an outstanding film curriculum. Ballard’s film students have been awarded in the competition for five years in a row. This year three of the six honors were award to the BHS filmmakers.

For more information visit www.bhsvideo.blogspot.com