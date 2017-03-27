Ballard Development: Five row houses at NW 60th Street and 17th Avenue NW

There is a new Land Use Application with the Department of Construction and Inspections to allow a three-story, fve-unit rowhouse at 6002 17th Ave. N.W. Surface parking to be provided for two vehicles. The existing structure would be demolished. Environmental review includes future unit lot subdivision. Plans show two spaces for parking.

Public comment for project #3026592 will be accepted until 04/10/2017.

Send comments to PRC@Seattle.gov.

