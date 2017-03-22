Scenes from Golden Gardens Park in Ballard

Photos courtesy of Patrick Robinson and Shane Harms.

Out past the sand there was a man walking a rope between two trees. He leaped and discovered there ground is never that far from reach.





Tree stand.

Pole stands naked at low tide. How did they come to this place?

Man poses for a friend with a camera.

A man sauntered out from the brush and followed the bending trail to end at a place of solitude near the Sound.

The last of the sun stretching like fire across the sand.