Youth Musical Theater camp putting a new face on an old ship

Class differences! Over the top nationalism! Incompetents in power! These timeless themes play out in this comic operetta about a wealthy captain’s daughter who loves a lowly sailor.

Without changing a note of Sullivan’s delicious 1878 score, we’re setting our production in 1964, the time of the British pop culture invasion, and spicing it up with sixties costumes and choreography, as we explore universal themes of love, status, and youth rebellion.

July 10-July 23

Rehearsals:

July 10-21, M-F, 9 AM – 4 PM

Performances:

Fri July 21 - 7 PM

Sat July 22 - 7 PM

July 23 - 2 PM



Cost: $650. Please inquire about scholarships and internships.

Location: Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan Society, 9250 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117

To register, please contact youthprograms@pattersong.org or Lauren at (206) 321-4923.

www.pattersong.org / www.laurenmarshall.com

Co-produced by Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan Society and Theater of Possibility

with additional outreach by Seattle Musical Theatre.