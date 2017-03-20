Ballard Crime Watch: Police arrest known meth abuser after altercation

Man threatens group with knife

Police were dispatched to a residence on 22nd Avenue N.W. after someone reported being threatened by someone with a knife on March 11. Once at the scene police found a crowd of people outside a building. They told them to disperse. Once they did, officers recognized the perpetrator of the altercation, a known methamphetamine abuser and agitator. The man was lunging erratically. Officers tried to steady him and asked him what happened. The man was incoherent and talking gibberish. Police asked members of the crowd what happened. One identified himself as the person who called police. He said the suspect threatened him with a small knife. He said that he camps in the courtyard of the building with a few other people. Earlier that day the suspect asked him if he wanted to smoke methamphetamine. He also said that the suspect believes the group “persecuted” him. No knife was found at the scene. The suspect was booked into King County Jail for Investigation of Harassment. Officers requested that the case be routed to the Mental Health Court.

Thief takes tools, leaves kitty litter mess

Police are investing a burglary that occurred at a home on N.W. 44th Street on March 12. The home was vacant at the time of the burglary and the suspect gained access by breaking into a lockbox that was hanging on the railing of the entryway. The lockbox contained a key. Once inside, the suspect poured kitty litter over the kitchen. The suspect also broke into a storage shed in the back yard and stole gardening and power tools. No fingerprints were found at the scene.

