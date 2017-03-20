Port of Seattle

Hiram Chittenden Locks, known locally as the Ballard Locks.

Study could secure ongoing funding for Ballard Locks

Information provided by the Port of Seattle

A draft of an economic impact study of the Hiram Chittenden Locks, known locally as the Ballard Locks, is currently under review by the about 30 maritime companies and public agencies that funded the study, including the Port of Seattle and the City of Seattle.

The study was prompted by the need to ensure ongoing operational and capital funding of the locks, which are owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps’ funding mechanism gives priority to lock systems based on the cargo tonnage that moves through the various locks the agency owns and operates on the nation’s commercial waterways.



The Ballard Locks have a comparatively low tonnage of cargo, but experience more openings and closings than any other locks in the Corps’ system.

The study aims to identify and place a value on the economic activity that moves through the locks, including fishing and seafood, ship- and boat-yards, tug and barge operations, marinas and recreational boating. A public unveiling of the study is expected by mid-April.

