Ballard Crime Watch: Speaker equipment taken while resident slept on couch

Seattle police reports

Shane Harms

Speaker equipment taken while wife asleep on couch

Police are investigating after a burglary occurred at a home located on 27th Avenue Northwest on March 3. The complainant told police that he left his home that night and locked his front door. When he returned later that night he found the door open. He found his bedroom door open and a carrying case containing an electric power supply for his Bose speakers gone. The total value of the loss was $1,300. He also discovered a clear cap cover for a hypodermic needle in his bedroom. The complainant’s wife was asleep on the couch during the incident. Police did not find any sign of forced entry. They were unable to recover any fingerprints from the scene.



Thief swipes keys, comes back for car

A burglary turned into a car theft at a business located on Shilshole Avenue Northwest on March 2. Police were called after a car was stolen from a secure parking garage at the business. The complainant told police that the day before the incident, the car keys for the stolen vehicle were missing. After examining the security footage, the complainant discovered a suspect had entered the business for only one minute and took the keys. Later that night security footage shows the suspect entering the secure parking garage with the stolen keys and stealing the car. Police are looking for the vehicle.s

