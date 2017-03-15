Work party at Ballard Corners Park April 8th

Please join us for a work party at Ballard Corners Park (17th Ave NW & NW 63rd Street) on Saturday, April 8th from 9am-2pm, rain or shine.

We'll be spreading wood chips and getting the park ready for spring. Some tools and refreshments will be provided. If you have your own gloves and tools please bring them. Any questions, please contact Gabriella: gabriella@seanet.com or (206) 782-3238. We're looking forward to seeing you there!