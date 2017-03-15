Building Community through Music: Upcoming Ballard Civic Orchestra Performances

Funded by the Special Art Projects Grant from the City of Bellevue and the City of Seattle’s Neighborhood Matching Fund, Ballard Civic Orchestra will present their second performance of its 2017 concert series entitled “Celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Cultural Heritage,” featuring two notable guest artists, including top contemporary Brazilian musician, Jovino Santos Neto, three-time Latin Grammy nominee, master pianist, composer and arranger and countertenor José Luis Muñoz whose expression has been described as “amazing and powerful.” Ballard Civic Orchestra is a multi-generational, intercultural orchestra with a motto “Building Community through Music”. Its mission is to enhance community life, by sharing their passion for music to benefit the diverse Seattle-area immigrant and refugee communities. Conductor Paula Nava Madrigal is recently arrived from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Currently based in Seattle, Jovino Neto has performed around the world with personal style that is a creative blend of energetic grooves, deep harmonies, improvisation, lyrical melodies and great ensemble playing, always inspired and informed by the colorful richness of Brazilian music.

Jose Munoz often premieres and creates new works and principal roles such as Juana (San Francisco), Monticello Wakes (Los Angeles), Yoshinaka (Seattle), Kakitsubata (Cologne, Germany), and Magda G for which he was featured in the Los Angeles Times. His versatility has allowed him to work with Musikpunkt Koeln (Germany), San Francisco Baroque Opera, Theater Artaud (San Francisco), and Foro Cultural Coyoacanense Hugo Argüelles (Mexico D.F., Mexico). José Luis is the owner and Director of his own company, JLM Music Academy, where he works as a music instructor teaching voice, piano, and viola.



BCO concerts on March 18 & 19 are open to the public and free of charge. All are welcome. Our thanks to the City of Bellevue and the City of Seattle for their support of this important concert series.

For more information about the orchestra and the concert, please visit http://www.ballardcivicorchestra.org/ upcoming-events/.

1:30pm, Saturday, March 18, at the Fremont Abbey, 4272 Fremont Avenue, North, Seattle, WA

2:00pm, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Resonance at SOMA Towers, 288 106th Ave NE Suite 203, Bellevue, WA

For more information about arts funding opportunities, please contact Josh Heim 425-452- 4105, jheim@bellevuewa.gov, or visit the Arts Program website at http://www. bellevuewa.gov/arts_special_projects_funding.htm