(Lux) Pot Shop closes doors For 15 days after second compliance infraction

Shane Harms

(Lux)) Pot Shop will be closed for the next 15 days after a WSLCB compliance infraction.

Customers visiting (Lux) Pot Shop (4912 17th Ave NW), formerly known as Stash Pot Shop, will notice that their doors will be closed for 15 days starting March 13 after they failed a compliance check.

The pot shop announced last week that two former employees failed to follow the state I.D. checking standard and sold cannabis to an undercover Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB) officer.

(Lux) reported that this is their second infraction, the first of which amounted to a large fine. According to the WSLCB, a third infraction within three years would result in a cancelation of a license.



Cannabis is still recognized on the Federal level as a schedule 1 narcotic and therefore compliance regulation remains stringent.

“It’s something we take extremely seriously and have placed compliance at the forefront of all of our company policies,” said Kc Franks, Owner of (Lux).

(Lux) Pot Shop, which has a second store in Lake City, reported that they will be taking the closure time to implement more compliance training and a thorough cleanup at the shop. In addition, (Lux) reported that they will offer their staff paid hours to volunteer in the community. Staff will be helping out at Saint Luke’s Parish and working with a new cleanup program in Ballard called “Beautify Ballard.”

For more information visit luxpotshop.com.