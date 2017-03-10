Truck stuck under Ballard Bridge
There are reports of a truck being stuck under the Ballard bridge at Leary Way and 15th Avenue Northwest.
Moving under the bridge it appears the truck took the corner too closely and jumped a curb, wedging itself under the bridge.
Law enforcement are at the scene.
Citizens should be aware of potential traffic delays at the scene.
