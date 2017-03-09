Ballard Playmakers' Les Misérables Dinner Gala set for March 18

In an ambitious move for the 2017 theatre season, the Ballard Playmakers are taking on the epic show Les Miserables with a much anticipated opening on March 16th at 7:30 pm. The run continues 17, 18, 23-25 at 7:30 with an additional matinee performance on Sunday, March 26th at 2:00pm. This Tony Award-winning musical based on Victor Hugo's novel of the same name is set in 19th century France and the story line includes the short 1832 uprising in Paris.

The show engages more than 100 students as actors, pit orchestra musicians, and technical crew. The beautifully rich score extends without a break (except intermission) from beginning to end in the two hour show. The musical numbers are alternately stirring, poignant, comic, tragic, and uplifting. Hugo's commentary on the struggles of the working class and the shortcomings of the social order carries an overriding theme that kindness and mercy are the greatest gifts a person can give.

The Ballard students have been hard at work on this score for nearly three months and there are some very moving and impactful moments in the show. Fantine's struggle as a young woman on her own, Jean Valjean's commitment to Cosette, the love triangle of Eponine, Marius and Cosette, Javert's relentless pursuit of Valjean, and the stirrings of revolution are all plot pieces that are peopled with the best and worst of society. Motivations separate the characters to cheer for from the despicable ones.



The annual musical is the largest collaborative piece where all four of the performing arts programs are involved and the outcome is never disappointing. This year the pit orchestra is 35 players strong from both band and orchestra programs, and the overlap between the choral program and the theatre program is very much in evidence as the cast sings their way through this beautiful production.

The stirring songs will leave you humming upon departure from the theatre.

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing the songs of angry men?

It is the music of the people

Who will not be slaves again!

Advance tickets are recommended as some shows will sell out! showtix4u.com

