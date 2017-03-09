89th Annual Blessing of the Fleet set for Sunday, March 12

The 89th annual Blessing of the Fleet has been scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Fishermen’s Memorial site at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle, Washington.

Originated by the late Pastor O.L. Haavik of Ballard First Lutheran Church 88 years ago, the service will be conducted by Pastor Erik R. Wilson Weiberg and Pastor Elise Scott, both of Ballard First Lutheran Church. We will offer thanks to God for the fishing community, remembering the risks they take each day to provide seafood for our tables. We will also pray that their families will be healthy and protected during their time of separation.

We will remember those who went out to sea and never returned.

As in past years, various representatives from the government and the fishing industry have been invited to bring greetings.



The spring departure of the commercial fishing fleet for the sometimes dangerous Pacific and Alaska waters has been regularly observed since Pastor Haavik started the tradition.

The public is invited to attend this celebration, asking God’s blessing for a bountiful season, peace upon the unpredictable sea, and a safe journey home. Coffee and cookies will be served following the service.