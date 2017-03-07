Ballard Crime Watch: Men commit armed robbery while posing as FBI agents, return goods



Seattle Police are investigating after two men committed armed robbery while impersonating FBI agents on N.W. 51st Street on Feb. 28. The male victim told police that he was walking home from the gym and talking to his grandmother on the phone when two men approached him. One of the suspects was described as a black male, mid to late 20s, 5'10", thin build and wearing a green or gray hoodie. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic male, mid to late 20s, 5'9" and a stocky build. The men stopped the victim and pointed a gun at him. They told him to get on the ground and give them his phone. The victim handed the men his phone with his grandmother still on the line. They also took his bag and went back to an SUV parked nearby. After a few minutes they came back to the victim and returned his phone and bag. They told the victim they were FBI agents and questioned him about getting out of a van. The victim told them he had no idea what they were talking about; he had just come form the gym. The suspect called his grandmother back and she told him she did not hear anything during the incident but she was one the line for a few minutes. Police were unable to recover any fingerprints from the phone.

Lifeguard arrested for voyeurism at the Ballard Pool

A 19-year-old lifeguard at the Ballard Pool was arrested on Feb. 27 after other staff discovered a cell phone recording video inside an employee locker room. Two female employees discovered the cellphone hidden in a pile of swimsuits in a staff locker room. The phone was set up and ready to record. Police were called at around 8:30 p.m. Footage on the phone revealed the suspect setting up the phone.

Police arrested the suspect at the pool, and he was later booked at King County Jail for voyeurism. SPD reported the suspect was a part time lifeguard at the pool and had worked there for the last two years.

