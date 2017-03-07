County Council to replace carbon-based power with clean wind energy

County approves 10- year agreement with Puget Sound Energy to purchase wind-generated electricity

Information provided by King County

The Metropolitan King County Council today unanimously approved legislation authorizing the purchase of renewable wind-generated electricity from Puget Sound Energy beginning in 2019. The energy will be sourced at the soon-to-be constructed Skookumchuck Wind Project in Thurston and Lewis Counties.

“Today’s legislation is a significant step toward achieving towards King County’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral government,” said Council Vice Chair Rod Dembowski, prime sponsor of the ordinance. “I am very proud that the County continues to lead on efforts to protect our environment and address climate change. From the boldest climate action plan in the country, to the soon-to-be largest all-electric battery bus fleet, King County continues to innovate and use new technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”



As part of the 2016 major update to the King County Comprehensive Plan, the Council directed the County Executive to develop a plan to make King County a carbon neutral government. Today’s action is a major step toward realizing that goal. In 2014, approximately 71 percent of the electricity consumed by King County government was greenhouse gas neutral, that number will increase to 95 percent following the implementation of today’s agreement.

“I am excited the County and Puget Sound Energy will work together as we continue to innovate in producing clean and renewable energy for our region,” said Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, co-sponsor of the ordinance.

The Skookumchuck Wind Project will be the largest wind power installation built in Western Washington. King County will play a major role in bolstering the project consuming more than 30 percent of the power produced at the new facility.

