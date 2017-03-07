County Council joins in wishing “safe fishing” to crews preparing to head to Alaska

Council recognizes the annual “Blessing of the Fleet”

Information provided by King County

Washington is known for having some of the best seafood in the world, much brought to our shores from crews preparing to go to Alaska for the summer fishing season. The Metropolitan King County Council today recognized those brave men and women who will spend their summer in the North Pacific by recognizing the “Blessing of the Fleet” which will occur this weekend, the start of the halibut fishing season.

“Commercial fishing has been a foundation of our economy for over a century. Fishers risk their lives, and their families risk the loss of their loved ones every year. The fishing industry is an integral part of our King County community,” said Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, the sponsor of the recognition. “We also acknowledge the many years of participation by the Ballard First Lutheran Church in the annual Blessing of the Fleet. We wish the fleet an abundant and abundantly healthy start of the season!”

This year’s blessing is also a poignant reminder of the dangers involved in fishing in the Pacific. Last month the Fishing Vessel (F/V) Destination was lost in the Bering Sea with six crew on board.

For the 89th year, families and friends of the crews preparing to leave will gather at Fisherman’s Terminal in Ballard for a blessing of the fishing fleet, and the crews that will spend the spring and summer fishing for the salmon, crab, halibut, herring, pollock, and cod enjoyed by people throughout the world.

The blessing will be conducted by Erik Wilson Weiberg, the pastor of Ballard First Lutheran Church, who joined the Councilmembers for today’s recognition.

“With the tragic disappearance of the F/V Destination earlier this year, we believe it is paramount to gather in prayerful support of this community that has been such a vital part of Seattle’s history,” said Weiberg.

Along with praying for a good season and a safe return back to their loved ones after a summer on the high seas, the blessing also remembers those who have lost their lives in this dangerous profession.